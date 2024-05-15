Nature Shabbat at Ner Shalom Represents Inclusive Ideals

Congregation Ner Shalom in Woodbridge, Virginia, has held a unique Shabbat and toddler education program that allows congregants to connect with nature while incorporating Jewish values and learning. That, in turn, showcases the warm and welcoming nature that the synagogue strives to provide.

The meditation nature Shabbat was created by Era Cathy, an administrative assistant at Ner Shalom, taking inspiration from a meditation Shabbat that Rabbi Elizabeth Goldstein conducted virtually during the pandemic.

“When we started opening back up, people still had an interest in that, and we were looking at different havurot. We surveyed our community as to what people were interested in,” Cathy said. “A lot of the people in the community had a shared interest in going out on hikes and being out in nature.”

The program also closely mirrors the synagogue’s Gan Teva program, an outdoor toddler education program begun in 2021, giving kids the maximum outdoor experience to boost their learning potential.

That program was meant to boost engagement and participation with the community, and Cathy said that it has been successful, with a waitlist. Both Jewish and non-Jewish families are excited to get their toddlers an outdoor learning experience inside the synagogue’s property.

This nature meditation Shabbat, however, is not tied to the synagogue’s grounds, as they travel once a month to various trails and areas around Prince William County, the county containing Woodbridge, according to Cathy.

Cathy added that once a quarter, the typical participating group of 5-15 people tries to find an area that is 100% wheelchair accessible to allow anyone who wants to join to come.

“It’s supposed to be an event that anyone can bring their family and friends to, and anyone’s welcome,” Cathy said. “It’s an opportunity for us to be together as Jews and enjoy that space as a community. But also, like I said, it’s open to anyone who’s just exploring our faith, too, and then they can come and be with us in a non-pressured situation.”

Cathy said that Jewish learning takes place during the programs, as nature is a good place to absorb learning outside of a building, but that there’s no specific plan when they set out for these events.

“[It’s important] being in nature and being connected to creation and the natural world. We have Shabbat to separate ourselves from all those other things and take account of ourselves in the world,” Cathy said.

Cathy said the events are a great way to catch up with other members of the congregation and share peaceful moments while participating in Jewish learning in a unique setting.

And the event, like many others offered by the synagogue, is a testament to the inclusive nature at the core of Ner Shalom’s culture — bringing in all those who are different and providing a place for them to find community and learn.

Cathy gave much of the credit to Goldstein for being a focal point in making her feel comfortable and juggling working with a synagogue full of diverse people and viewpoints.

“Rabbi Elizabeth Goldstein, in particular, has been super-supportive and open to finding ways to support all of the members,” Cathy said. “I moved here three years ago from San Diego, California, and Elizabeth Goldstein has been a touch point at the cornerstone of our life since we moved here.”

And even if members don’t always agree, they’re able to come together and support one another when times call for it.

“Everybody’s coming from a place of love. And I think that that really is the defining quality of this community,” Cathy said.

