Neal Sidney Chaikin of Rockville, Md., passed away on Nov. 23. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Blum Chaikin; devoted father of Cheri (RJ) Holmes, Nanette Light, Jodie (Marc) Berson and Todd (Michelle) Chaikin; loving grandfather of Jason, Matthew and Erin Holmes, Leah (Nicholas) Klein, David (Melissa) Light, Jennifer (Justin) Hamlet, Mycah, Alyza and Jonah Berson and Hailey and Kelsey Chaikin; dear brother of the late Sylvia (the late Harold) Lande. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org.

