Neil Richard Greene, of Bethesda, passed away at home on Oct. 11. He was 89. Neil graduated in 1956 from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor of architecture degree and as a second lieutenant in the Air Force. While serving in the Air Force Reserve, he worked as an architect in the Washington, D.C., area, where he designed public buildings and private homes. In 1977, he became an architect with Air Force Systems Command. He retired from the Air Force Reserve in 1987 with the rank of colonel. As an architect and urban planner, Neil was an ardent proponent of smart growth and public transit, and was an early advocate for the Purple Line.

Neil was a member of Machar, The Secular Humanistic Jewish Congregation of Greater Washington.

Neil is survived by his wife Ellen G. Miles, of Bethesda; and his brother Victor Greene and sister-in-law, Dollie Brannan. He was predeceased by his brother Arthur Malcolm Greene. He is survived by his two sons with his wife Paula Pecker Greene, Charles Hilton Greene and Russel Evan Greene, and their families; his stepdaughters, Laura and Deborah Kleinmann, the daughters of his wife Ellen Kleinmann Greene, and their families; niece Stephanie Bosworth and her family; and his cousin Steven Frank and his family. He will especially be missed by his grandchildren, Nathan, Morgan, Philip, Chelsea, Joshua and Samantha.

