Neil Willens

Neil Lewis Willens, a devoted husband, proud father and loving grandfather, passed away on April 7 at the age of 79 years.

Neil was born to Arthur and Rose Willens in the Bronx, New York, on May 22, 1946; the family moved to Port Jervis, New York, before settling in Dumont, New Jersey. Neil went to Adelphi University where he graduated in 1968 with a bachelor of science in biology. He worked as a researcher at NY Hospital, in Manhattan, where he was a part of a research team that conducted early research that later led to the ability for organ transplantation. He later went on to become a business owner where his biology background enhanced his ability to sell lighting fixtures to medical providers, including those supporting the treatment of seasonal affective disorders, among others.

Neil shared 57 years with his beloved wife, Barbara (Bobbie) Willens, whose love and companionship were the cornerstone of his world. Together they built a family rooted in care, laughter, love and unwavering support.

Neil was a cherished father to his two daughters, Tamara (Tami) and Rebecca both of whom he admired deeply and took great pride in as they grew into strong, accomplished women. His legacy continues through his four grandchildren (Abigayl, Jacklyn, Aaron, Aiden), who brought him immense joy and whose lives will be forever enriched by his kindness, wisdom and sense of humor.

Neil was an avid photographer and poet. He found beauty in the everyday and had a remarkable ability to capture life’s quiet, meaningful moments through his lens. His love of poetry reflected his thoughtful nature — he found comfort and inspiration in words, often turning to them to express what the heart alone could not.

Twenty six years ago Neil received a life-saving liver transplant that allowed for him to celebrate the marriages of both his daughters (Tamara to Adam Brown and Rebecca to Adam Walker) and the births of his four grandchildren. This gift of life he never took for granted. He volunteered with the Washington Regional Transplant Consortium, educating and raising the awareness of donation and the Gift of Life.

Neil will be remembered for his warmth, his humor, his creativity and the deep love he had for his family. His presence was a steady light, and his memory will continue to live on in the stories shared, the photographs treasured and the love he gave so freely.

He will be deeply missed and forever loved.

The family wishes for any donations to be directed to either of the following:

Temple Beth Ami

INOVA Health Foundation: Abdominal Transplant Program Online*: Gifts can be made at join.inova.org/tribute Checks* can also be mailed to Inova Health Foundation, 8095 Innovation Park Drive, Fairfax, VA 22031



*Individuals should indicate that the donation is made in memorial of Neil Willens and designate it for the Abdominal Transplant Program.