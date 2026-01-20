Netanyahu: Iran Will Face Unprecedented Force if It Attacks Israel

If the Islamic Republic attacks Israel, Jerusalem “will act with might that Iran has not seen before,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Jan. 19, according to JNS.

“We are closely following what is happening in Iran,” Netanyahu told the Knesset, speaking at a 40-signature debate, which the opposition can call once a month and which the prime minister is obliged to attend.

“We are all looking with a sense of wonder at the heroic struggle of Iran’s citizens to achieve liberty, welfare and justice. We see the atrocities of the massacre ordered by the rulers of Iran,” the premier continued.

According to Netanyahu, “No one can predict what tomorrow will bring in Iran, but one thing is clear: No matter what happens — Iran will not return to being what it was.”

The largest protest movement since 1979 has spread across Iran, with demonstrators filling the streets of Tehran, Mashhad and other cities across all 31 provinces.

The unrest was triggered by inflation and the collapse of the rial, which has plunged to about 1.46 million to the dollar. However, what began as anger over prices and a sinking currency has widened into calls to end clerical rule, with strikes shuttering businesses in commercial hubs.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei acknowledged for the first time over the weekend that “several thousand” were killed in the nationwide protests that began on Dec. 28, while attributing the deaths and damage to “those linked to Israel and the U.S.,” as quoted by Iranian state media.

“We consider the U.S. president criminal for the casualties, damages and slander he inflicted on the Iranian nation,” the supreme leader declared.