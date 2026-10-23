Netanyahu: Israel Preparing for Major Operation in West Bank

After two IDF soldiers were killed and three others wounded in a terrorist shooting near the Yehuda Junction of Hebron on Friday morning, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the IDF will apply a “more aggressive counterterrorism model” in Hebron, according to Jerusalem News Syndicate.

The IDF identified the slain soldiers as Staff Sgt. Ron Yonatan Roytman, 23, of Ashkelon, a squad commander in the Home Front Command’s Ari Battalion, and Sgt. Yuval Shai Svilem, 20, of Hod Hasharon, a combat soldier in the same battalion.

Netanyahu ordered an immediate cordon on Hebron and instructed security forces to impose a full closure of the West Bank following the attack.

Two Palestinian terrorists were killed after a gun battle with IDF troops that lasted more than 20 minutes, according to an initial military investigation.

The two terrorists, both 27-year-old Hebron residents, arrived by car at a temporary military checkpoint near an exit from Hebron at around 7:30 a.m.

According to the IDF’s preliminary assessment, the gunmen had intended to reach Route 35 and attack Israeli civilians but realized that they would be unable to get past the checkpoint.

The terrorists, armed with an M16 rifle and a handgun, got out of their vehicle and opened fire on the troops, using nearby buildings for cover.

Soldiers from the Home Front Command’s Ari Battalion, who were manning the checkpoint, returned fire. The battalion’s deputy commander and a company commander, along with an officer from the Paratroopers Brigade’s 101st Battalion who rushed to the scene, killed the two terrorists.

A large quantity of ammunition was subsequently found in the terrorists’ vehicle, which the military said indicated that they had planned a larger-scale attack.

The three wounded soldiers, also members of the Ari Battalion, were evacuated to hospitals in Jerusalem for treatment.

Alan Ronkin, the regional director of American Jewish Committee Washington, D.C., called these fatalities “terrible.”

“Our hearts go out to the families of the soldiers and those who were killed, those who were wounded,” Ronkin told Washington Jewish Week in a Oct. 23 interview. “Whenever something like this happens, you really need to think about the families and put their grief first.”

‘This Was a Serious Terrorist Attack’

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said, “This was a serious terrorist attack. The soldiers’ rapid response prevented an even more serious attack and further harm to civilians and security forces.”

Hamas later claimed responsibility for the attack. The IDF and Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) said they were investigating whether the two terrorists acted independently or were part of a broader network.

Ronkin said he wasn’t surprised to learn of the attack.

“The tensions in the West Bank have been going up for quite some time, and we’ve seen these flare-ups between Palestinians and the IDF,” Ronkin said. “Especially as we get close to the [Israeli] election, it’s a point of friction.”

IDF Seals Off Hebron

Following the attack, the IDF launched expanded counterterrorism operations in the Hebron area, imposing a full cordon on the city and surrounding villages.

Troops were operating at the homes of the two terrorists and at the residences of additional suspects as security forces stepped up arrest operations and intelligence efforts in the area.

The military said there had been no specific intelligence warning of the attack, although forces had already been placed on heightened alert ahead of Israel’s Oct. 27 election.

Zamir instructed the Central Command to prepare for additional troop reinforcements as needed.

“I commend our heroic soldiers who acted decisively and prevented a major attack, and I wish our wounded a speedy recovery,” Netanyahu said in a statement issued before the soldiers’ deaths were announced. “Our forces are operating with increased strength to thwart terrorism and are carrying out extensive waves of arrests.”

Netanyahu vowed that Israel would pursue Hamas terrorists and those who send them “everywhere and at all times,” adding, “You have nowhere to hide.”

The attack came as the IDF reinforced Judea and Samaria with an additional regular brigade as part of preparations for the election period.

The IDF briefed reporters that Hebron, a Palestinian city of over 200,000, was under a full siege, with no one permitted to enter or leave the city. Elsewhere in the West Bank, IDF forces were conducting extensive checks of Palestinian vehicles arriving at major roads.

The West Bank has been a growing hotbed of violence for months, with settler violence and military activity on the rise amid the Palestinian olive harvesting season.

On Oct. 16, dozens of masked Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian farmers harvesting olives near the village of Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah. Settlers reportedly threw stones, used slingshots, set olive trees on fire and assaulted Palestinians.

At least 160 Israeli settler attacks linked to the olive harvesting season were recorded in the first two weeks of October, according to the United Nations. The U.N. added that many of those attacks were carried out “under the protection of, or with the participation of, Israeli forces.”

Ronkin condemned this settler violence, which has long plagued the West Bank but has risen sharply since the Oct 7, 2023, attacks.

“The attacks that are taking place by the extremists, violent Jewish settlers, cannot go unpunished, and those who are perpetrating these crimes have to be swiftly punished,” he said. “I think it’s time for Israeli authorities to swiftly bring an end to this wave of violence that’s harming civilians.”

He referenced the Washington Post photojournalist who was severely injured and hospitalized after an Oct. 16 attack by Israeli settlers as she reported on the olive harvest.

“It doesn’t matter which human being, which civilian they’re harming,” Ronkin said. “It has to end. The world is watching how Israel is handling this situation. It’s clear that law and order must be restored, and those responsible for violence have to be prosecuted to the most extent of the law.”

Zoe Bell, The Jerusalem News Syndicate and The Jewish Telegraphic Agency contributed reporting to this article.