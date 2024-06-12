New Maryland Legislative Jewish Caucus Wraps up a Productive Legislative Session

Six months after its formation, members of the Maryland Legislative Jewish Caucus are proud of their accomplishments and looking forward to continuing to advocate on behalf of the state’s Jewish community.

Members include all 19 Jewish legislators in the General Assembly as well as about 40 associate members who are not Jewish but support the caucus’ efforts.

Delegate Jared Solomon (D-18), who co-chairs the caucus on the House side, said that while he can’t be sure that all the measures enacted this session regarding areas of concern for the Jewish community wouldn’t have been approved even without a united Jewish caucus, he does believe that “we [members of the caucus] definitely were able to put some muscle into them.”

Sen. Shelly Hettleman (D-11), who co-chairs caucus on the Senate side, called the group “helpful in advocating” for particular bills. The caucus “is a good avenue to be a one-stop shop for the Jewish community.”

The caucus was established in January to respond to the rise in antisemitism and hate incidents and to coordinate advocacy for the Jewish community. Another goal was to spotlight Jewish culture and history by organizing celebrations and other events.

In a news release, caucus members noted three bills that became law thanks to their efforts.

A bill sponsored by caucus member Del. Dalya Attar (D-41) updates the membership of the State Commission on Hate Crime Response and Prevention to ensure that members are equitable and effective representatives of communities targeted by hate crimes.

Another bill, sponsored by caucus member Del. Joe Vogel (D-17), creates a process for a member of a state board or commission to be removed or suspended for misconduct, neglect of duties or incompetence.

Baltimore-based attorney Jay Bernstein testified in favor of Vogel’s bill, explaining that the need for legislation “is evident.” He pointed to the Maryland Commission on Hate Crime Response and Prevention and its representative from the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, that representative, Zainab Chaudry, posted on Facebook such things as, “I will never be able to understand how the world summoned up rage for 40 fake Israeli babies while completely turning a blind eye to 3,000 real

Palestinian babies.”

According to Bernstein’s testimony, Chaudry also “suggested that the mere existence of Israel was the cause of the current conflict.”

Chaudry continues to sit on the commission following Attorney General Anthony Brown’s ruling that he lacked statutory authority to remove her. However, this new law could change that.

Another bill that caucus members helped pass requires anti-bias training to be developed and implemented for public school employees.

Caucus members also worked successfully to include funding for security grants for community centers, houses of worship and schools with populations historically targeted by hate crimes.

Hettleman pointed out that the caucus is not only involved in legislation, adding, “There are lots of ways of getting things done.”

In response to the caucus members’ efforts and legislation introduced in the General Assembly, the Maryland State Department of Education recently established an “Educate to Stop the Hate” Committee to review and update the social studies curriculum in public schools to include information on challenging racism and hatred and building tolerance and understanding among students.

Solomon is pleased that a blue-ribbon commission with the MSDE will create the curriculum rather than members of the General Assembly, who are not as well-versed in creating school courses, he said.

Solomon stressed that the caucus was not formed as a result of the current war in Israel and Gaza and was under consideration for several years. “The rise in hate incidents we’ve experienced in the last couple of years” was the major driving force, he said.

While “we have not really started talking about it,” Solomon is sure the caucus will continue enabling Jewish legislators to speak with a stronger voice.

He would like to see Maryland adopt proper training and responses similar to those approved on the federal level to events on college campuses that are antisemitic.

Maryland has guidelines for kindergarten through 12th grade schools, and Solomon would like to see that extended to colleges and universities.

This summer, he and other caucus members plan to travel the state and speak with members of the Jewish community to build strong relationships. “We need to make sure people know we are here,” he said, adding, “I am really excited to do this.”

Hettleman called it “really important” for members of the Jewish community both in Annapolis and throughout the state to know there is a Jewish caucus looking out for their interests in a variety of areas.

Citing the newness of the caucus, Hettleman said, “We were kind of building it as we were flying.” She added it was “important for us to come together given the rise in hate crimes.”

Caucus members also plan to build “strong relations” with other General Assembly caucuses, including groups advocating for Blacks, Latinos and the LGBTQ+ communities.

“It’s all about strengthening ties,” she said.

In addition to its legislative accomplishments, the caucus held several events as well. Its first event included a poignant presentation featuring family members of Israelis still being held hostage by Hamas.

The caucus paved the way for Ran and Orly Gilboa, parents of 19-year-old Daniela Gilboa, and Yarden Gonen, the sister of 23-year-old Romi Gonen, to address the General Assembly and meet with Gov. Wes Moore.

The caucus also sponsored a Purim celebration for legislators and their staff, and its members were hosted by Gov. Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller for an inaugural Jewish Caucus Breakfast.

Suzanne Pollak is a freelance writer.