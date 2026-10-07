New Safe Worship Law Takes Effect in Maryland

On Oct. 1, a new law in Maryland took effect, and it’s one that aims to protect people exercising their religious beliefs at houses of worship.

What ADL Washington, D.C., Regional Director Tali Cohen called the Safe Worship Law criminalizes “using force, threat of force or physical obstruction to interfere with or physically injure another while the other is lawfully exercising or attempting to lawfully exercise religious beliefs at a place of religious worship,” according to the legislation.

She noted that this is not something that curtails free speech, but merely helps protect freedom of religion.

“This is not about infringing upon freedom of speech. This is saying that there is a way to voice your freedom of speech without infringing upon another person’s ability to exercise safe worship,” Cohen said.

Maryland is one of three states, as well as New York City, that have established such a law, Cohen said.

“It applies to disrupting, blocking or threatening to block access to a religious observance. This has been something that has been in the works for quite some time — Gov. Moore signed it back in May after it was passed unanimously, so we’re very excited to see Maryland leading on this front,” she said.

The fact the bill passed unanimously shows there is support for this kind of action across the political spectrum, Cohen said.

The law also protects people across the religious spectrum — it’s not only limited to Jews and synagogues. But for Maryland, which the ADL found to have the ninth-highest total of antisemitic incidents in its 2025 audit, protections for the Jewish community are important.

“I think that this has really received the type of bipartisan support that we want to see and that we expect to see in Maryland. I think this is a real example of where everyone can come together and agree, irrespective of your faith, that this should be a protected circumstance when someone is walking into their house of worship, be it a church, a synagogue or a mosque,” Cohen said. “Everyone has a right to exercise their faith.”

The law criminalizes the threat of violence in the context of preventing religious worship, not just violent actions. Cohen said that the law makes it clear that houses of worship are “off limits” for aggressive protest activity that prevents people from practicing freely.

“That sends a message that this is an issue that’s being taken seriously, because there are protests happening in front of synagogues purely because those are Jewish institutions, and so whether it’s harassment, vandalism … I think that what this law does is sends a message that this will not be tolerated in the state of Maryland,” Cohen said.

Jewish communal organizations beyond the ADL also advocated for the Safe Worship Law, including the Baltimore Jewish Council, the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington and others.

“There was a unified voice here in support of the bill,” Cohen said.

In addition to communal organizations and members of the public, religious figures also played a role in the advocacy of the Safe Worship Law. Cohen credited a number of them with helping create momentum behind it.

“We saw last week 40 clergy members come together, and I think that shows the breadth of the Jewish community coming together across denominations, across different organizations … when it comes to the Jewish community in Maryland, we are shoulder to shoulder in lockstep when it comes to these important issues,” Cohen said.

The next step is to make sure that law enforcement is equipped and ready to enforce the law.

“We’re working with them now just to make sure that they’re aware of where those guardrails are and how we can protect the Jewish community,” Cohen said.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com