Nina Natelson

Nina Beth Natelson, 77, an animal welfare pioneer whose work transformed the treatment of animals in Israel, passed away on April 1. Born on Nov. 12, 1948, in Brooklyn, New York, Nina earned a bachelor’s in French and German from NYU, followed by postgraduate studies at NYU and GWU. She began her professional career in finance and government program analysis. Her true calling emerged through her lifelong passion for animal welfare.

Deeply moved by the suffering she witnessed during a 1983 visit to Israel, Nina founded Concern for Helping Animals in Israel (CHAI) in 1984. At a time when Israel’s animal welfare infrastructure was minimal, she helped lead a sweeping transformation in policy, public awareness and education. Under her leadership, CHAI contributed to the development of Israel’s 1994 Animal Protection Law, launched mobile spay-and-neuter clinics, veterinary training initiatives, humane education programs for children and organized conferences on alternatives to animal use in medical and product research. Her teacher trainings empowered generations to expand their compassion to all living beings.

Nina’s advocacy extended beyond legislation. CHAI supported shelters, rescued animals in times of crisis and partnered with local organizations, including Hakol Chai, to expand its impact on the ground. Among the organization’s most notable achievements was the relocation of 39 puppies rescued during the war with Hezbollah to the United States, providing them safe homes in a hands-across-the-water gesture of compassion. Recognized for her tireless work, Nina received the Distinguished Volunteer Award from the National Federation of Business and Professional Women, among others.

Nina is survived by her husband, Murry Joseph Cohen, and leaves behind a legacy of compassion, advocacy and tangible change in the lives of countless animals. In her honor, her family suggests making a contribution to CHAI or to a local animal shelter. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.