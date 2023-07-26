No Labels Isn’t the Problem

Some Democrats belittle it. Some columnists question its seriousness of purpose. Still others challenge the underlying motivations of its founders and leaders.

But an increasing number of Democrats are worrying about the third-party alternative known as “No Labels.” There is reason for concern.

No Labels is a political organization that started in 2010. It promotes “common sense” approaches to solving the myriad issues facing the country and seeks bipartisan common ground as the best way to get there.

No Labels is working to qualify for inclusion on state ballots in 2024, for an independent (as yet unidentified) bipartisan presidential ticket in the event Democrats and Republicans nominate “unacceptable” candidates.

No Labels has made clear that former president Donald Trump is an unacceptable candidate. It has intimated (but has not said definitively) that President Joe Biden is unacceptable, as well. No Labels says that American voters want a different choice in 2024. No Labels believes it can offer a viable third-party candidate who could win the election. Opponents disagree. They argue that polls on which No Labels relies ― which show that a majority of voters would prefer not to have a 2024 rematch of Biden v. Trump, and that 47% of voters “would consider” a vote for a theoretical third option ― are not reliable indicators, since a voter’s willingness to “consider” supporting a third-party candidate really depends on who that third-party candidate is. And when the names of No Labels-affiliated candidates are presented to voters along with the choices of Biden and Trump, the No Labels choice comes in third.

Among the names most often mentioned as potential third-party candidates for No Labels are West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and former Utah Republican governor and diplomat Jon Huntsman. Former Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is also mentioned in the mix.

No third-party presidential candidate has ever won an election. And no matter who No Labels might nominate for its third-party run, it is not likely that the ticket will win. But it is possible that if a credible third-party candidate enters the anticipated Biden v. Trump race, that candidate will have a significant impact on who actually does get elected. And that is exactly what is making Democrats so nervous.

Most analysts agree that a Biden v. Trump rematch in 2024 will likely be as close as the race in 2020. And they also agree that if a credible, centrist, third-party candidate is thrown into the mix, that candidate will likely draw more Biden voters than it will Trump voters ― throwing the election to Donald Trump. Concerned Democrats and centrist Republicans opposed to Trump therefore argue that No Labels should stay out of the race since they shouldn’t help Trump.

We get it. But the argument is flawed. No Labels says it will only run a candidate if it finds both the Republican and the Democrat nominees to be unacceptable. The fact that one candidate may be more unacceptable than the other doesn’t make the latter candidate acceptable.

So, instead of attacking No Labels for acting on the voter majority sentiment of not wanting a rematch of 2020, wouldn’t it make more sense for Republicans and Democrats to do everything they can to nominate a candidate who can win the election irrespective of how many others may be on the ballot? ■