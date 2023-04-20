On April 2, Noah Lion Bierman, of Bowie. Beloved husband of Rita Bierman. Devoted father of Cindy Bierman Benedek (David Manfred), Lynne Bierman Cooper (James Robert), David Scott Bierman (Patricia Li) and the late Becky Bierman. Loving brother of the late Josephine Simonds (Jerry) and the late Daniel Bierman (Irma). Cherished grandfather of Kaitlyn, Ryan, Evan and Jason Benedek, Zachary and Leah Cooper, and Reagan Bierman. Contributions may be made to Children’s National Hospital, Hadassah, or any organization that benefits animals. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

