Norbert Eckstein, of Rockville, passed away on Sept. 6. He was the husband of Rhoda J. Eckstein; father of three to David (Debbie), Donald (Karen) and Daniel (Suzy); grandfather of Megan, Michael (Amanda), Michelle, Zachary (Emily), Tyler, Andrew and Samantha; and great-grandfather to Abby, Ben, Leah and Zoey. He was the past president of Beth Tikva in Rockville.

Contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Birthright Israel Foundation. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.