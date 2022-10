Norma Green Roseman, of Silver Spring, passed away on On Sept. 21. Wife of the late Howard Morris Roseman; mother of Elliot Roseman (Norca Ayala), Jon Roseman (Carrie Penman) and Judy Simon (Lance Simon); sister of Elaine Halpern; grandmother of Sam Roseman, Ben Simon, Leo Simon and Perry Simon; and great-grandmother of Tahli Roseman. Contributions may be made to Miriam’s Kitchen (miriamskitchen.org) or to Montgomery Hospice (montgomeryhospice.org).

