Norma Lee Funger, youngest daughter of Yetta Krupsaw Cohen and Samuel P. Cohen, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 4, surrounded by her loving family. Norma Lee is survived by her husband of 70 years, Morton; her children, Lydia (Bill) McClain, Melanie (Paul) Nichols, Holly, wife of W. Scott Funger who preceded Norma Lee in death, and Keith (Mauri) Funger; her grandchildren, Zachary (Ali) Fried, Spencer (Emily) Fried, Caitlin and Sawyer Nichols, Teddy, Sam and Nick Funger, Haley, Celeste and Amanda Funger; and four great-grandchildren. A native Washingtonian, Norma Lee spent decades supporting local Jewish, arts and medical philanthropic organizations. She was a cherished volunteer and served as a member of many boards. An ardent supporter of the Washington Jewish community, Norma Lee chose to dedicate her time and energy as a volunteer with organizations including Hadassah, Brandeis University and The Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington. Norma Lee was passionate about the arts. She was an active member of the boards of The Smithsonian Museum of American Art, The National Gallery of Art, Washington Performing Arts Society and the National Symphony Orchestra. She was thrilled to receive a presidential appointment to serve as a trustee of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and The President’s Advisory Commission on the Arts. She served on the Foundation Board of Children’s National Hospital for 31 years, where she and Morty established the Cohen-Funger Endowed Chair of Cardiovascular Surgery. She was also a board member of the Children’s Inn at NIH (formerly Ronald McDonald House). Norma Lee was very proud of being a real estate agent with Lewis & Silverman, which later became Long & Foster Realtors. Through a combination of determination and salesmanship Norma Lee became a member of the Chairman’s Club at Long & Foster Realtors, having sold millions of residential real estate in Montgomery County. Norma Lee Cohen graduated from Roosevelt High School in the District and attended Syracuse University and Wilsons Teachers College, having been selected to the Honorary Society in Education, Kappa Delta Chi.

