On Dec. 25, 2022, Norma Marlene Milhiser, of Silver Spring. Beloved daughter of the late Jerome and Julia Dolid Milhiser. Loving sister of Steven (Ellen) Milhiser, and dear aunt of Gregory (Jenny) and Jennifer Milhiser.

