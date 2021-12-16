Norman B. Sturman, of Silver Spring, passed away on Nov. 17 after a long, challenging battle with MS. Born and raised in Washington, D.C., he graduated from Coolidge High School and attended American University. He started his financial career with Legg Mason and then with Paine Webber, which eventually became UBS, where he had a long successful career until his retirement in 2007.

The family wishes to give thanks to the caring staff at JSSA Hospice and to all the wonderful caregivers over the past years — Mark, Brian, BK, Edward, Michael, Mayah, Sal and Sulay. He leaves behind his loving wife of 51 years, Jeannette Sturman of Silver Spring; two children, Lisa Melamed of Israel and Mark (Sarah) Sturman of Singapore; seven grandchildren, Barbara, Asher, Rebecca, Rose, Rachel and Sarah Melamed and Luca Sturman; nephews, David (Tracy) and Howard (Robin) Sturman; and cousins, Selma Colby and Ronald (Gerrie) Sturman. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gilbert Sturman. Donations may be made to Temple Beth Ami’s Endowment Fund or JSSA Hospice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.