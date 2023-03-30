On March 20, Norman G. Knopf, of Chevy Chase. Beloved husband of Barbara Moffat Knopf. Devoted father of James (Jennifer), Molly and Ilana Knopf. Loving grandfather of Emily, Alyssa and Marcus Knopf. Dear brother of Elaine Berel. Born and raised in Newburgh, N.Y., he attended Cornell University and Columbia Law School. After a clerkship with the Second Circuit, he served as an attorney for the Justice Department. He represented governmental agencies, businesses, communities and individuals in a wide range of civil matters, including Civil Rights, antitrust and land use. Norman Knopf is a past president of the Brookdale Citizens Association and founder of the Citizens Coordinating Committee of Friendship Heights. Contributions may be made to Temple Sinai D.C. or Feeding America. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

