Norman Joseph Salins, also known as Joe Salins, died on June 9. Devoted husband of the late Nancy Salins; loving father of Ira (Linda), Liba (Ralph) and Steven (Pamela); cherished grandfather of Sean (Kelly), Candace (Terry) and Joshua (Erica); treasured great-grandfather of Ryan, Aiden, Kira, Preston, Missy, Brayden, Joshua and Dylan; adored brother of Donald (Sandy), Gladys (Azer) and Lillian. Donations may be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Northern Virginia (dsanv.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

