Norman Pollack, of Rockville, passed away on Aug. 6, at the age of 85. He was the devoted father of Sandra (Joshua) Cohen, Brenda (Tamir) Bennaim and Michael (Sharon) Pollack; loving brother of the late Jeanette (Bernard) Snyder and the late Beverly (Robert) Cohen; cherished grandfather of Alana and Bradley Cohen; Sivan, Orley, Ziv and Liam Bennaim; and Alexander, Gabriel and Maya Pollack. Contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or to the Health and Fitness Fund at the Bender JCC of Greater Washington.

