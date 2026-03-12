NoVa Shouk, Improv Night and More in Jewish DMV: March 21-26

Explore these eight upcoming events in Jewish DMV, from an improv night to an annual “nontraditional” Passover seder.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

IMPROV NIGHT AT THE BEIT CAFE

Steve Piloff and his improv troupe, The Mishigas Players, bring their spontaneous creativity to Temple Rodef Shalom for a night of Jewish improv. Enjoy coffee, pastries and camaraderie while this local comedy troupe of Jewish improvisers take center stage, using audience stories and submissions; intended for attendees ages 18 and older. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. at Temple Rodef Shalom. Admission is $18 per member and $36 per nonmember. Register at tinyurl.com/4avck2y5.

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

NOVA SHUK: JUDAICA AND GIFT SALE

Community partners from across northern Virginia transform the Pozez JCC into a marketplace of Judaica and Jewish-inspired goods. Browse curated items from local organizations and vendors and discover gifts and ritual objects you can add to your home. The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. at the Pozez JCC. Register at thej.org/event/nova-shuk-2.

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

WE WANT YOUR STUFF: HELP CJM TELL YOUR STORY

The Capital Jewish Museum is always collecting stories, artifacts, photos and documents related to the Jewish experience in the DMV. Join the director of curatorial affairs to learn about CJM’s archives and what types of artifacts the museum collects. The event runs from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Register at shalomdc.org/event/we-want-your-stuff-help-us-tell-your-story.

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

MUSEUM HOPPING FOR 35-50: NATIONAL GALLERY OF ART

Join fellow community members ages 35 to 50 for a museum trip to the National Gallery of Art’s “Back and Forth” exhibit. Spanning six centuries and different cultures, four paintings reveal how artists engage with art history and become part of it. The event runs from 3 to 5 p.m. Register at edcjcc.org/calendar/museum-hop-nga.

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

ESSENTIALS OF ESTATE PLANNING

In this estate planning seminar by Charles E. Smith Life Communities, attorney Michael Hirsch will discuss the importance of managing your assets and personal affairs, covering key documents including wills, trusts and power of attorney. The event runs from 2 to 3 p.m. Register at shalomdc.org/event/essentials-of-estate-planning.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

CHILDREN OF THE BOOK: CELEBRATION OF READING TOGETHER

Join award-winning author Ilana Kurshan for a conversation about her newly released memoir, “Children of the Book,” an exploration of how reading together can shape a family’s inner world. Kurshan will reflect on the deeply Jewish nature of reading as a practice that links generations, echoes the liturgical cycle and turns shared stories into lasting inheritance. The event runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at B’nai Israel Congregation. Register at tinyurl.com/yw85f8st.

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

THE EMPTY CHAIR: NAVIGATING LOSS AT PASSOVER AND EASTER

Join Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Home for the latest installment of its monthly series, “Going Down the Road.” Hear from Rabbi Dr. Gary S. Fink, DMin, MAHL, about life transition pastoral services, pastoral counseling and grief support. The event begins at 2 p.m. in Rockville. Register at disruptmedia.lpages.co/sb-going-down-the-road.

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

NIGHTS AT THE SEDER TABLE

Join Capital Jewish Museum and its partners for its third annual nontraditional Passover seder. Read from the community Haggadah, clink glasses over old stories and new, and connect over charoset and horseradish. Dinner will be pescetarian and kosher style; for adults ages 21-plus. The event runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Capital Jewish Museum. Register at shalomdc.org/event/nights-at-the-seder-table-2.