Novick to lead Hillel at George Mason University

George Mason University Hillel has named Rabbi Daniel Novick as its new executive director. Novick is currently the assistant director at the Hillel at the George Washington University and will begin his position with GMU Hillel on July 6.

Novick will succeed GMU Hillel’s outgoing executive director, Na’ama Gold, in leading the campus Hillel currently serving more than 1,000 Jewish students at George Mason University’s Fairfax campus.

He is a native of Herndon and a graduate of both The University of Virginia and The Jewish Theological Seminary of America.