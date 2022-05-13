Ochs joins OneTable education advisory board

Rabbi Vanessa Ochs, a professor at the University of Virginia, has joined the advisory board of One Table, a national nonprofit that empowers young adults (21-29ish) to find, share and enjoy Shabbat dinners.

The education advisory board is a multi-disciplinary group that cares how Jewish practice impacts the lives of young adults. Ochs is a religious studies professor and a core member of the Jewish Studies Program. She teaches such topics as Jewish feminism, Jewish weddings, the Passover Haggadah, spiritual writing and ethnography. She is chair of the Professional Consulting Committee, UVA Chaplaincy Services and Pastoral Education at the UVA Health System. She has been a faculty member of the Bronfman Youth Fellowship. Her books include “The Passover Haggadah: A Biography” (Princeton University Press, 2020).