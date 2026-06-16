Ohev Sholom Rings in Spring, Honors Lay Leaders

Themed cocktails at Ohev Sholom Congregation’s June 7 spring celebration were named for each of its three honorees. Short videos played on a screen, featuring the honorees’ children expressing their love and admiration for their parents.

And, perhaps most importantly, the community enjoyed a catered dinner of ravioli and ramen, according to Rabbi David Wolkenfeld.

The Orthodox shul in Northwest Washington, D.C., recognized some of Ohev Sholom’s lay leaders and congregants at the event.

“For this year’s spring celebration, the committee spent time thinking about individuals and couples who reflect the many different ways people help build and sustain Ohev’s community over time,” Rachel Weiss-Berger, Ohev Sholom’s president, wrote in a statement to Washington Jewish Week. “We wanted to recognize not only visible leadership, but also the quieter, steady contributions that help make Ohev the community that it is.”

Nadine Greenfield-Binstock has served on the boards of many committees at Ohev Sholom for years, as well as serving as the American Jewish Committee’s senior vice president of leadership from 2005 to 2025.

“Her professional life has been one of service to the Jewish community,” Wolkenfeld said.

Her husband, Andy Binstock, served as the president of Ohev Sholom during the period that included the rabbinic search process that ultimately hired Wolkenfeld in July 2023.

“It was a somewhat challenging time for the shul,” the rabbi said. “When they started their search process, they weren’t certain that they would have strong applicants … [Binstock] really provided stable leadership and a hand on the tiller during the period of rabbinic transition.”

Both Binstock and Greenfield-Binstock remain active lay leaders at the shul.

Devora Labaton and Micah Stein have also been longtime fixtures of the community.

“Micah is one of our regular leyners,” Wolkenfeld said. “He reads Torah frequently in the congregation and is among our best — [a] really, really skilled leyner [at a] nice, efficient pace. He’s really great and we’re appreciative for that.”

Labaton is the chair of Ohev Sholom’s youth committee, which Wolkenfeld considers a “super important role” given the shul’s large number of young families.

“She is constantly thinking about how we can do more for youth and the shul, from tots to teens, and really bringing a lot of energy and commitment to that entire portfolio of social activities,” Wolkenfeld said.

In addition to Labaton and Stein’s contributions to the Ohev Sholom community, Wolkenfeld described the couple as “wonderful friends to their neighbors” and a “beloved family” in the community.

Josh Kirstein took on the task of chairing Ohev Sholom’s cemetery committee about a decade ago. An attorney by trade, Kirstein put in “hours of volunteer work” over the years, helping to plant trees, repair dilapidated headstones and restore cemetery pathways.

“Our cemetery has really become a beautiful place,” Wolkenfeld said. “It’s now a respectful resting place [for] members of our community and many other prior generations [including] people who built our building.”

The Ohev Sholom Cemetery staff were recognized for their efforts along with Kirstein.

On-site cemetery manager Leonard Clark, who lives at the cemetery, has led its upkeep for many years. “He literally knows where all the bodies are buried,” Wolkenfeld laughed.

Anytime visitors stop by the cemetery, Clark facilitates the visit, sets up chairs as necessary and ensures that burials take place in an “ordered, respectful way.”

“[He’s] a warm presence at people’s hardest moments, and I’m so happy that he was able to see just how appreciated what he does for our community is by so many in the community,” Wolkenfeld said.

“What made the celebration especially meaningful was that it felt like more than an event honoring a few individuals — it felt like a reflection of the broader Ohev story,” Weiss-Berger said.

The rabbi said he appreciated the host and planning committees’ selections for honorees.

“I find these events always to be really inspiring and also really galvanizing,” Wolkenfeld said. “I said that at the event, it’s so special to see just how much the shul has meant to so many people for so many years.”

He spoke to the tendency to get caught up in work and synagogue operations, forgetting the “bigger picture.”

“I feel a renewed sense of responsibility to this community to make sure that we are bringing that value and doing what we can to produce meaning for our membership and shaping lives and supporting lives to the best of our ability,” Wolkenfeld said.

What’s New at Ohev Sholom?

Updated Chumashim

The Ohev Sholom community recently updated its chumashim, an effort they undertook in memory of Dasi Rozansky, the infant daughter of an Ohev Sholom family who died last fall.

The shul had a few old chumashim, some of them with antiquated translations and some physically falling apart. The community raised money to purchase 300 brand new copies of the Torah with commentary by Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks.

Community members can dedicate an individual Chumash in honor or in memory of a loved one for each donation of $72.

Camp Kibbutz Returns to Ohev

For the second consecutive summer, Ohev Sholom will run a day camp in August, filling the gap between many local day camps and the start of the school year.

“This was an old tradition at Ohev. It had fallen by the wayside during the COVID years, and we brought it back last summer for two weeks,” Wolkenfeld said.

This summer, the camp is extended to three weeks, running Aug. 3-21.

“That’s a fun thing that I’m really proud of for this coming summer,” Wolkenfeld said.

‘A Renewed Sense of Optimism’

In early 2025, the Ohev Sholom community dealt with the “earthquake” of federal job losses and instability that rocked the nation’s capital at the beginning of the second Trump administration.

“A year and a half out, the vast majority of our membership [has] either found employment in the private sector or they’ve figured out a way to stay in their government jobs,” Wolkenfeld reported. “So there’s now a renewed sense of optimism at the long-term future of the community that we didn’t necessarily have a year and a half ago.”

The shul’s budget is balanced for the first time in years and the community is seeing a steady growth in membership, according to the rabbi.

“I feel really excited [about] where the community is right now,” Wolkenfeld said.

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