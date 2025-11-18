Olga Weston

On Nov. 14, Olga Bernice Weston of Silver Spring, Maryland, peacefully passed away. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving brother Cecil, her dear sisters May and Blossom, and her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and treasured friends — each of them blessed by her life. Olga was a woman of elegance, grace and steadfast faith whose life was defined by service, creativity and compassion. Her influence lives on in the confidence, kindness and values she nurtured in others, a legacy built one gentle encouragement and one thoughtful word at a time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Feed the Children or Doctors Without Borders, in honor of Olga’s lifelong passion for helping others.