Ophir Lurie at the JCC Maccabi Games

Fourteen-year-old Ophir Lurie participated in the 2022 JCC Maccabi Games in San Diego as a dancer. “I had four solos in the 14 and under age group: Contemporary (gold), Jazz (gold), Israeli (Gold), and Tap (Silver),” said Ophir, a rising freshman at Winston Churchill High School.

“Everyone was so supportive. Unlike dance competitions that I participated in during the year, the Maccabi dance competition is more about supporting and cheering for each other even when competing in the same category.”