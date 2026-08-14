Opinion: Iran’s New Command Structure Is Built for the Long Haul

Kamyar Behrang | JNS

Iran’s latest military and security appointments send Israel two messages at once: 1) The Islamic Republic is preparing for the possibility of a prolonged confrontation. 2) Strikes against senior commanders, however damaging, will not by themselves be sufficient to paralyze the country’s military decision-making system.

Its new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, formally filled six senior military positions on Aug. 10. A day earlier, former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Mohsen Rezaei was appointed secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and one of Khamenei’s representatives on that body.

Taken together, these decisions suggest an effort to convert an improvised wartime chain of command into a more durable structure. At the same time, the urgency and scope of the appointments reveal how seriously previous Israeli and U.S. strikes disrupted the upper levels of Iran’s military establishment.

Some of the decrees formalized arrangements that had already been functioning for months. Ahmad Vahidi and Ali Azmaei, for example, had appeared publicly as commanders of the IRGC and its navy before Khamenei issued formal appointment orders. Other appointments filled vacancies created by strikes against senior officials. The speed of reconstruction is therefore evidence of two seemingly contradictory realities: The Islamic Republic has retained considerable institutional resilience, but it has also suffered sufficient disruption to force a significant reorganization of its command structure.

For Israeli military planners, the central question is no longer whether Tehran can replace individual commanders. It clearly can. The more important question is whether the reconstructed system can continue functioning during another concentrated campaign against senior leadership, communications, military infrastructure and command-and-control networks. Iran’s latest appointments suggest that Tehran understands this vulnerability and is attempting to reduce it.

Perhaps the most consequential organizational development is Khamenei’s decision to complete the integration of the Armed Forces General Staff with the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran’s principal joint operational command. Ali Abdollahi, who led Khatam al-Anbiya during the war, is now chief of staff of the Armed Forces, with former Army Ground Forces commander Kioumars Heydari serving as his deputy. Vahidi commands the IRGC, Mostafa Izadi serves as his deputy, Azmaei leads the IRGC navy, and former IRGC intelligence chief Hossein Taeb has returned to command the Basij militia.

“Tehran does not appear to view the external and domestic fronts as independent problems.”

The significance of all this lies less in the individual appointments than in the capabilities they bring together. Officers with backgrounds in joint operations, ground warfare, intelligence, maritime operations and domestic security are being positioned around a more centralized command structure. Rezaei adds another dimension: He is a veteran political-security figure with direct access to the supreme leader and responsible for coordinating military, diplomatic and broader national-security policy.

Iran is not creating a unified command in the strict military sense. The armed forces retain overlapping jurisdictions, bureaucratic rivalries and separate institutional interests. Nevertheless, the emerging structure appears intended to reduce the distance between battlefield command, IRGC operations, maritime strategy, internal security and political decision-making.

This is particularly important because any renewed confrontation with Israel is unlikely to remain confined to a single military domain. Tehran must simultaneously consider air and missile exchanges, cyber operations, covert action, maritime confrontation, sabotage and the possibility of domestic instability. Improved coordination would allow the leadership to shift resources and priorities among these theaters while attempting to preserve centralized political control.

The prominence of Abdollahi and Heydari should not, however, be interpreted as evidence that Iran is preparing for a conventional ground war against Israel. Geography, logistics and the regional military balance make a direct Iranian land offensive highly improbable. Their experience is more relevant to the defense of Iranian territory during a sustained conflict. Iran might need to disperse forces, protect strategic facilities, defend against raids and sabotage, reinforce borders, maintain internal mobility and coordinate military activity across multiple regions. Ground-force experience would become especially important if foreign attacks occurred simultaneously with serious domestic unrest.

The appointments point toward preparation for a war of endurance rather than territorial conquest: Tehran wants the state and military apparatus to absorb repeated strikes without losing command cohesion, operational mobility or political control. This is a different objective than defeating Israel symmetrically. Iran doesn’t need to reproduce Israel’s advantages in air power and intelligence if it can preserve enough of its own system to continue imposing costs over time.

The Strait of Hormuz remains central to that logic. The formalization of leadership within the IRGC navy has direct implications beyond Iran’s immediate military confrontation with Israel. Tehran cannot easily match Israeli air power or intelligence capabilities on equal terms. Still, the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz provide an arena in which Iran possesses geographic proximity, asymmetric capabilities and the ability to affect interests far beyond the battlefield.

Threats to shipping or energy flows could shift part of the economic and political costs of a conflict onto Gulf states, international markets, and the United States. Hormuz is therefore more than an operational theater. It is potentially an instrument of strategic leverage. The ability to generate uncertainty over maritime passage gives Tehran a mechanism for broadening a bilateral or regional military confrontation into an international economic problem.

Rezaei’s appointment strengthens the connection between military pressure and political bargaining. The Supreme National Security Council sits at the intersection of Iran’s security and foreign-policy decision-making. His elevation does not mean diplomacy has ended. It may instead indicate that Tehran increasingly views diplomacy as another component of wartime competition, with negotiations influenced by the level of pressure Iran can generate through missiles, maritime capabilities, regional networks and other instruments.

The distinction matters. A militarized national-security structure can still negotiate and even reach temporary agreements, but it is unlikely to treat negotiations as separate from the balance of coercive leverage. Tehran may seek to improve its bargaining position by demonstrating that continued military pressure on it can generate economic, political and security costs elsewhere.

Hossein Taeb’s return as commander of the Basij reveals another important element of Iran’s preparations. Tehran does not appear to view the external and domestic fronts as independent problems.

The Basij is simultaneously a paramilitary organization, an ideological mobilization structure, and a nationwide network capable of extending state surveillance and coercive capacity into universities, workplaces and neighborhoods. Taeb previously commanded the organization before leading the IRGC Intelligence Organization for more than a decade. His return places an experienced intelligence figure at the head of the institution best positioned to monitor and mobilize Iranian society during wartime.

“Tehran may seek to improve its bargaining position by demonstrating that continued military pressure on it can generate economic, political and security costs elsewhere.”

From Tehran’s perspective, another conflict would not necessarily consist only of missiles, aircraft and military installations. The leadership must also anticipate covert networks, sabotage, cyber activity, information operations and attempts to exploit public dissatisfaction. A prolonged external campaign could intensify economic pressure and social anger, creating conditions in which military vulnerability and political instability reinforce one another. The Basij appointment therefore appears intended to reduce the risk that an external military crisis could evolve into an internal political one.

This linkage between external defense and internal control may be the most important feature of the new structure. Iran is preparing not simply to fight, but to preserve the regime’s political system while fighting. In practical terms, that means protecting command and control from leadership strikes, maintaining missile and maritime capabilities, improving coordination across military institutions and ensuring that domestic unrest does not exploit moments of external vulnerability.

The broader pattern also reveals the limits of generational renewal. Rezaei, Vahidi and Taeb are not representatives of a new security elite. They belong to the established leadership class of the Islamic Republic. Their return suggests that Khamenei is reorganizing lines of authority more than replacing the old guard. In a period of uncertainty, the leadership appears to value wartime experience, institutional familiarity and political reliability more than generational change.

This can provide advantages in the short term. Experienced commanders understand the institutions they are being asked to manage, possess established networks and can restore coordination more rapidly after severe disruption. But reliance on the old security elite can also reveal the limits of Iran’s leadership pool. Institutional continuity may strengthen resilience while simultaneously exposing the regime’s difficulty in producing a new generation that commands comparable trust across the security establishment.

For Israel, this produces a complicated strategic picture. Iran’s new structure is not designed primarily for a direct ground assault. It is designed to preserve the state’s ability to function during a prolonged multi-domain confrontation. Tehran’s priorities appear to be maintaining the chain of command under attack, coordinating missile and maritime pressure, preserving asymmetric options, protecting critical territory and preventing foreign military pressure from triggering domestic collapse.

The appointments do not demonstrate that Iran has solved the vulnerabilities exposed by previous Israeli and U.S. operations. Leadership targeting, intelligence penetration and attacks on military infrastructure have clearly imposed high costs. But the reconstruction of the command hierarchy demonstrates that Tehran is learning from those vulnerabilities and attempting to institutionalize its response.

That may be the most important message behind the reshuffle. Israel demonstrated that it could penetrate Iran’s security environment and inflict severe damage at the highest levels of command. Tehran’s answer is not to prepare for a conventional war it is unlikely to win. It is to build a system capable of surviving punishment, maintaining enough military capability to impose costs, widening the conflict when advantageous and keeping domestic society under control while the confrontation continues.

The next phase of the Iran-Israel conflict may depend less on whether either side can deliver another spectacular strike than on a more difficult contest of institutional endurance. Israel will seek to exploit Iran’s vulnerabilities faster than Tehran can repair them. Meanwhile, Iran will try to preserve command, distribute risk and create costs across military, maritime, economic and political domains.

Iran’s new military hierarchy should be understood in that context. It is not a blueprint for conventional victory. It is an architecture for survival in a long war.

Kamyar Behrang is an Iranian journalist based in Washington, D.C., and serves as senior news editor at Iran International.