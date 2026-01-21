Opinion: Pride, Promise and the Next Generation

David J. Butler

There are moments in life that transcend celebration — moments that clear away the noise of daily concerns and reveal, in one sweeping instant, the depth of what we have built and the hope of what lies ahead. Under the wedding canopy last weekend, watching our first grandchild get married, my wife and I experienced one of those moments. It was more than pride. It was gratitude intertwined with awe, emotion laced with purpose and a quiet recognition that the story we have spent generations shaping is now being continued — boldly and beautifully — by thoughtful and caring hands.

Zahava, our granddaughter, is radiant: poised, intelligent, a recent honors graduate of NYU with sophistication and empathy beyond her years. Jake, her new husband, whose warmth and charm put people at ease, just completed his degree at Emory with distinction, and brings with him spiritual strength, compassion and down-to-earth wisdom that is remarkable for someone so young. They are fully modern, fully engaged with the world and yet grounded. What struck us more than their achievements was the way they interact — thoughtfully, attentively and with admiration and genuine respect. Their partnership is not only loving but purposeful.

Their decision to make aliyah — to move to Israel immediately after their wedding — is not a sudden revelation or a spur-of-the-moment idealistic leap. It is a long-held commitment, the natural next step in a path they charted years ago. Both grew up in families in which heritage, identity and responsibility were not taught as abstractions but lived as values. Both attended Jewish day schools, where academics and cultural grounding reinforced one another. Both spent a gap year in Israel — not just studying, but absorbing, living and reflecting. It was in that environment, surrounded by history and possibility, that they met. Their move now is not a reaction; it is a continuation.

They are entering life with credentials and plans suited for success — she in business and marketing, he in computer science and technology. Yet what they speak about most passionately is not career trajectory but building a life rooted in meaning. They are not motivated by certainty or comfort but by the belief that purpose is what gives direction its worth. They are aware that there will be challenges in Israel — cultural, economic and geopolitical. But they are stepping toward them with clarity, not denial.

As grandparents, watching this unfold evokes a unique blend of emotion — pride that fills the heart and tenderness that softens it. For years, we pour into our children and grandchildren time, wisdom, traditions and encouragement. We hope, never fully knowing, that these investments will one day take shape in the decisions they make. To watch a grandchild act not merely with competence but with conviction — to see her choose a life aligned with values rather than convenience — is a gift of immeasurable impact.

Of course there is an ache. The knowledge that they will live far away is not easy. We will miss spontaneous visits, small, everyday moments and proximity that allows for simplicity. But pride often lives side by side with longing. And in this case, the pride is greater. Their move does not sever connection; it expands it. It pushes us to become part of their journey, perhaps prompting more frequent visits, deeper engagement and renewed connection to a place that has always mattered, even from afar.

Their choice reflects something happening across their generation — a quiet but growing movement of young adults who want to live intentionally. They do not see identity, values and ambition as competing influences but as complementary ones. They are globally engaged yet deeply rooted. They believe that opportunity is most meaningful when aligned with purpose.

Their wedding, therefore, felt larger than a personal milestone. It felt like a renewal of a promise — one made by past generations who believed that continuity was not only possible but worth striving for. To witness young adults living that belief, not out of obligation but desire, moves us to profound gratitude.

They are stepping into marriage as a beginning imbued with possibility. Their journey will have complexity, but it will also have direction. And watching that unfold from the vantage of grandparenthood is among the deepest forms of fulfillment.

There is an old saying: When parents give to children, they smile; when children give back, they cry. Our tears at their wedding were not from worry or sadness. They came from witnessing something we seldom admit we hope for: that the future will be even stronger than the past, and that those we love will carry it forward with intention.

Zahava and Jake are not just walking toward their future. They are carrying us with them — honoring what came before as they shape what lies ahead.

L’chaim — to their life together, to the pride they inspire and to the future that now feels closer, clearer and wonderfully promising.

David J. Butler is an attorney. He is president of Dvash Consulting, LLC and a member of the ownership group of Mid-Atlantic Media, which owns and publishes Washington Jewish Week.