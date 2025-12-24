Opinion: The Conservative Movement’s Crisis of Meaning

David J. Butler

For more than a generation, the Conservative movement has tried to survive by postponing decisions it no longer wishes to make. It has softened language, commissioned reports, issued apologies, convened task forces and promised further study — all while avoiding the one question that now defines its future: Is the Conservative movement bound by halacha, or isn’t it?

Until that question is answered honestly and definitively, everything else is theater.

The Conservative movement’s newly released Joint Intermarriage Working Group Report, with its carefully worded apology for the “pain and hurt” caused by earlier policies, is emblematic of the problem. The apology is earnest. It is also cowardly. If the movement believes that opposing intermarriage is halachically required, what exactly is it

apologizing for? And if the movement believes that intermarriage is no longer a red line, why does it still prohibit Conservative rabbis from officiating at interfaith weddings?

An institution cannot apologize for the pain a policy caused while simultaneously insisting that the policy itself is morally necessary — and then present inaction as a resolution. That is not moral seriousness. It is institutional paralysis masquerading as empathy.

This pattern has played out for decades. On one side stand those who insist that Conservative Judaism is, by definition, a halachic movement — flexible, evolving, historically grounded, but still bound by Jewish law. On the other side are those who argue, implicitly if not explicitly, that demographic reality and pastoral necessity should override inherited legal boundaries. The movement has tried to placate both camps. In doing so, it has alienated nearly everyone.

The numbers tell the story. Once the largest Jewish movement in the United States, claiming roughly 40% of American Jews, Conservative Judaism today accounts for about 15%. Fewer than half of those raised Conservative still identify that way as adults. Meanwhile, both Orthodoxy and Reform — movements that are radically different from each other — are growing. That is not an accident.

It is a verdict.

People do not join religious movements because they are endlessly adjustable. They join because those movements stand for something coherent and intelligible. Orthodox Jews know that halacha is binding, even when it is demanding. Reform Jews know that individual autonomy is paramount, even when it breaks with tradition. Those who sign up understand the terms.

Conservative Judaism offers no such clarity. What is doctrine today may be revisited tomorrow. What is prohibited this year may be reinterpreted next year. Discipline is uneven, enforcement uncertain and authority diffuse. For many Jews — especially younger ones — that instability is not liberating. It is exhausting. Religion is supposed to anchor people, not leave them guessing where the lines are.

The intermarriage debate exposes this dysfunction in its starkest form. According to the Pew Research Center, 72% of non-Orthodox Jews who married after 2010 have non-Jewish spouses. A majority of Conservative rabbis reportedly believe clergy should be permitted to officiate interfaith weddings. Yet the official policy remains unchanged. Rabbis are encouraged to “engage” couples before and after their weddings, but not at the moment that matters most to them.

Consider the experience of a Conservative rabbi counseling a longtime congregant who is planning to marry a non-Jew. The congregant wants a Jewish wedding — prayers, Hebrew, communal blessing — but also wants the rabbi who guided them for years to stand under the chuppah. The rabbi is told to be warm, supportive and present, yet must explain that full participation could invite investigation or discipline. Couples hear welcome words, then encounter invisible lines. Clergy are left guessing what is permitted, what is risky and who will decide after the fact.

This is neither halachic rigor nor meaningful inclusion. It is a clumsy workaround pretending to be principle — and it actively confuses the very families and rabbis the movement claims it wants to retain.

The report gestures toward halacha as “evolving,” citing examples like technology on Shabbat or lab-grown meat. But those analogies collapse under scrutiny. Shabbat technology rulings do not redefine who is Jewish. Kashrut debates do not rewrite the legal structure of Jewish marriage. Intermarriage is not a marginal technical issue. It cuts to the core of Jewish peoplehood, lineage and covenant. To pretend otherwise is disingenuous.

If the Conservative movement believes that halacha prohibits officiation at interfaith weddings, it should say so clearly — without apology, without euphemism and without pretending that alternative rituals are a substitute for honesty. That stance will cost members. It already has. But it will at least be intelligible, defensible and worthy of respect.

And if the movement believes that halacha can be reinterpreted to permit officiation, it should do that work openly, rigorously and decisively — and then own the consequences. What it cannot do is remain suspended between two positions, endlessly “studying” while congregations, clergy and families live with the ambiguity. Indecision, after all, is itself a choice — and a costly one.

The current approach satisfies no one. Interfaith couples hear welcome without full acceptance. Rabbis are told to be present but not too present, supportive but constrained. Congregations are left unsure what rules actually apply, and whether enforcement depends on who happens to be watching.

Religion cannot thrive on procedural uncertainty. A faith community that cannot articulate its boundaries — whatever they may be — will continue to hemorrhage members not because it is too strict, but because it is too unclear.

It is time for the Conservative movement to decide whether halacha binds. Decide what that means. Articulate it plainly. Defend it honestly. And then live with it.

Standing for something will lose people. Standing for nothing has already lost far more.

David J. Butler is an attorney. He is president of Dvash Consulting, LLC and a member of the ownership group of Mid-Atlantic Media, which owns and publishes Washington Jewish Week.