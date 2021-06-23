Out & About By - - June 23, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Tumblr Mix Print Out & About 1 of 4 Members of Kesher Israel and Moishe House gather for the first post-pandemic Torah on Tap on June 15. Members of Kesher Israel and Moishe House gather for the first post-pandemic Torah on Tap on June 15. The last day of school was a celebration at the Milton Gottesman Jewish Day School of the Nation’s Capital. Members of the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center enjoy Israeli dancing on June 17.