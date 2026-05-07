Pamela Perll

Pamela Ann Perll, of blessed memory, from Silver Spring, Maryland, passed away on May 6. She was 81 years old.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Nathan Perll, residing in Leisure World in Silver Spring, Maryland. Her daughter, Andrea Perll, residing in Rockville, Maryland. Her son, Larry (Colleen) Perll, most recently from Florida, currently residing in the area. Survived also by her brother David (Cynthia) Krugman of East Meadow, New York. She was a devoted aunt to nephew Michael Krugman and niece Michele Krugman from New York. Niece Caryn (Paul) Henning from New Jersey, niece Lynn Flannery from New Jersey, and nephew Matthew Flannery from New Jersey. Predeceased by sister Susan (and the late Richard) Flannery from New Jersey.

Pam was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. She raised her children in East Windsor, New Jersey, and Vernon, Connecticut. She and her husband retired to Barnegat, New Jersey, in 2007, and then moved to Silver Spring in 2020.

Pam held a bachelor’s degree in library science and a paralegal degree. She worked at Manchester Community College in Connecticut for 20 years.

During her free time, she enjoyed swimming, reading, playing cards and traveling. Cruises were a particular favorite of hers.

Pam was one of the nicest, sweetest people you’ve ever known. She was thoughtful and very supportive. She was dependable, organized and patient. She was a bit shy but devoted to those she befriended. She was smart and always had answers to questions.

Pam was a wonderful mother, always there for her daughter and son. She was a loving wife and a devoted great-aunt, attending her nieces’ dance recitals and other important events. She was the consummate hostess. She would have family over for Thanksgiving, Passover Seders and an annual summer party. She could always be counted on to be there for you. She will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to American Heart Association in Pamela’s memory. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.