On July 26, Patricia A. Goldman, of Washington, D.C., died of viral pneumonia. She was 81.

She was born in Newton, N.J., on March 22, 1942, to Jack J. Goldman, a dentist, and Miriam L. (Cassiday) Goldman, a nurse. In 1964, she graduated from Goucher College, which granted her an honorary doctorate in 2010 for her leadership in public service, in the airline industry and on the college’s Board of Trustees, which she chaired during Goucher’s transition to coeducation.

After college, she worked on Capitol Hill as a committee staffer and as executive director of the House Wednesday Group, an informal organization of moderate Republican members of Congress. She also directed manpower and anti-poverty programs for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, was legislative counsel for the National League of Cities of the U.S. Conference of Mayors and served on the governing board of the Ripon Society, a liberal Republican policy organization.

She was later appointed by President Jimmy Carter to the National Transportation Safety Board and was reappointed by President Ronald Reagan, perhaps the only person to be nominated for a Senate-confirmed position by both presidents. As vice chairman of the board, she was instrumental in the passage of legislation mandating child safety seats in automobiles.

After retiring from public service, she became senior vice president for corporate communications at USAir — the highest-ranking woman in the U.S. airline industry at that time.Beginning in the 1960s, she was an activist with the National Women’s Political Caucus and other organizations seeking passage of the Equal Rights Amendment, and headed the WISH List, raising money for pro-choice Republican women candidates.

After surviving ovarian cancer, she co-founded the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, which advocates for research and patient care, and served as a community representative on review panels for the National Cancer Institute and the Department of Defense’s Ovarian Cancer Research Program.

Pat Goldman is survived by her husband of 33 years, Stephen Kurzman; his sons, Charles and George Kurzman, and their families; William, Timothy, Roger, Michael and Jeffrey Goodell, sons of her first husband, the late Sen. Charles Goodell, and their families; and devoted friends who will greatly miss her love and graciousness, sharp intellect, and valiant spirit. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.