Paul F. Berman ‘Buddy’

Paul F. Berman, of Rockville, died on Nov. 17. Beloved father of Dara (Howie) Aaronson, Marc Berman and Jodi (Mitch) Jacobs; dear brother of Helene Karpa; loving partner of Naomi Zuck; cherished grandfather of Mitchell (Laurie) Aaronson, Lisa (Todd) Elling, Mallory Aaronson, Michael (Paola) Berman, Jenna (Franco) Greco and Brett Jacobs; and great-grandfather of Spencer and Drew Elling, Dylan and Aiden Aaronson, Frankie and Mila Greco and Jack Berman. Contributions may be made to Casey House Hospice, 6001 Muncaster Mill Road, Derwood, MD 20855. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.