Paul Horvitz

Paul Michael Horvitz, 91, of Bethesda, Maryland, passed peacefully on Oct. 14, at his home in Bethesda. He was born on Aug. 6, 1935, in Providence, Rhode Island. He leaves his loving wife, Carol Broomfield Horvitz; children, Marcia (Jesse) Cohen and Steven (Laurie) Horvitz; grandchildren, Elliot (Dana) Cohen, Andrew (Jenna) Cohen, Karen (Brian) Hunt and Kevin (Kirby) Horvitz; seven great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Benjamin, Talia, Zachary, Harold, Ezra and Naomi; sister, Deborah Horvitz; and sister-in-law, Nancy Scoliard. He was predeceased by his parents, Abraham and Rose (Gershkoff) Horvitz; sister, Pearl Shein; and brother-in-law, Richard Shein.

Paul grew up in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. He earned a B.A. from the University of Chicago (1954), an MBA from Boston University (1956), and he was the youngest ever recipient of a Ph.D. in economics from MIT when he received it in 1958. Paul was married for more than 70 wonderful years to Carol. They lived in Framingham, Massachusetts; Bethesda, Maryland; and Houston, Texas. In recent years, he enjoyed living at Fox Hill Residences in Bethesda.

Paul was an economist with a special interest in banking. He authored six editions of an economics textbook. His distinguished government career included work at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, the Controller of the Currency and the FDIC (where he served as director of research and assistant to the chairman). In 1977, he became a professor of banking and finance at the University of Houston. He also served as director of a Texas bank and a regional Federal Home Loan Bank Board. He was a member of the U.S. Shadow Financial Regulatory Committee.

Paul enjoyed playing bridge and golf. He wrote numerous published letters to the editor of leading newspapers, in which he shared his keen wit. Paul particularly loved spending summers in Ocean City, Maryland, and he cherished time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Temple Bat Yam, 11036 Worcester Highway, Berlin, MD 21811, or your preferred charity.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.