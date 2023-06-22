On June 12, Paul Howard Kelner, of Silver Spring, passed away at age 77. Preceded in death by his parents, David and Ruth Kelner; and sister, Beverly Greenspan. Survived by his wife, Lenore Blank Kelner; son, Dennis Kelner; sister-in-law, Myrna Marofsky; nieces and nephews, Becky Slemons, Steven Greenspan, Sarah (Aaron) Kesher and Eve (Lawrence). Paul started his career as a professional drummer at the age of 14. He then became a parole and probation officer in New Jersey and Washington, D.C. He got his master’s degree at the University of Maryland Social Work School. For 12 years, he fought valiantly to survive leukemia. He continued to see his patients throughout his struggle. Donations may be made to Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel