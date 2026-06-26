Paul J. Mason, of Chevy Chase, Maryland, passed away peacefully on June 19 after a life marked by intellectual achievement, community leadership, deep personal relationships and a profound love of the arts. Paul was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Sept. 16, 1932. A highly respected attorney whose career spanned more than six decades, Paul developed extensive expertise in securities regulation, investment management, mutual funds, insurance law and financial services regulation. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Brooklyn College, earned an M.A. in American history at Harvard University and received his Juris Doctor from The George Washington University Law School. Paul served as president of Washington Hebrew Congregation and on the boards of Olney Theater, Round House Theatre and Theater J. Theater, books and movies were among Paul’s greatest joys. Most of all, Paul was a people person. He loved meeting new people, maintaining lifelong friendships and engaging in lively conversations with everyone he encountered. Above all, Paul cherished his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Zena; his children, Miles (Lara), Stacy (Tod) and Robert; and grandchildren, Max, Eliza, Gabriel, Liam and Beckx. Memorial contributions can be made to the Zena Mason Early Education Fund at Washington Hebrew Congregation and Theater J at the DCJCC. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.