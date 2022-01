Paul Lieberman, of Washington, passed away peacefully on Jan. 11. He was one week shy of his 80th birthday. Paul was born on the South Side of Chicago and lived in Washington the last 30 years. Accomplished attorney and accountant. Loved to travel and have new experiences all over the world. Brother of Bob (Carole) Lieberman and Joyce (Gary) Stetson. Michael Rodgers was a wonderful, caring friend to Paul.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel