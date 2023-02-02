On Jan. 21, Paul S. Frommer, of Alexandria, died at age 87. Beloved husband of Elizabeth; father of Joshua (Melissa), Alexandra Schnitzer (Daniel), Samuel (Richard) and Leah Bondy (Daniel); and grandfather of Eli and Zachary Schnitzer and Hadley Bondy. He was the son of the late Benjamin and Ethel Frommer; and brother of the late Herbert (Eleanor) and Alan (Judith).

Born in New York City. Graduate of Stuyvesant High School, Columbia College (B.A.), U.C. Berkeley (M.A.). Eagle Scout. Retired Vietnam veteran. Community positions included vice president (at large), Jewish Federation of Greater Washington; vice president (development), Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia; president of Agudas Achim Congregation (Alexandria). President, Optimist Club of Alexandria. National Board, Hebrew Immigration Aid Society. Board of Directors, Mid-Atlantic Region, Jewish National Fund, Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, Board of Jewish Education of Greater Washington. Along with his wife, Elizabeth, founder of the Gesher Jewish Day School (Fairfax). Donations may be made to Gesher Jewish Day School or Agudas Achim Congregation Endowment Fund.