Paul Warren Hersh, of Washington, lost his fight to esophageal cancer on March 12. He was survived by his wife, Joann Sondey-Hersh; daughters, Lauren Hersh and Jennifer Hersh; and brother, Ira Jay Hersh (Debbie). He was uncle to Jason (Jennifer) Hersh, Bart Schoenfeld, Lisa Almasi and Sondra (Errol) Kalayci; and great-uncle to Samantha Hersh, Max Hersh, Samantha Schoenfeld, Becky (Xavier) Padilla, Ricki, Ryan and Rose Kalayci.

He was a Washingtonian, graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and East Carolina University, was a member of the Marine Corps Reserves, an accomplished musician, an entrepreneur and real estate developer in the Washington area. Contributions may be made to The Salgi Esophageal Cancer Research Foundation (salgi.org).