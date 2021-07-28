Paula Farbman (nee Steinberg)

Paula Farbman, of Baltimore, passed away on July 19. She was 87. She is survived by her children, Jack (Heni) Farbman, Ellen de Castro Farbman Goldman (Ted Goldman), Douglas (Andrea) Farbman and Howard (Dana) Farbman; her brother, Samuel (Sunny) Steinberg; grandchildren, Rachel Farbman, David Farbman, Sarah Farbman (fiance, Tony Easter), Alex Goldman, Eli Goldman (fiance Sara Gilgore), Joanna Goldman (Geoff Newman), Adam (Jessi) Farbman, Brian Farbman, Emily (Ross) Taylor, Julie (Greg) Gold and Annie Rose (Matthew) Ulander; and her great-grandchildren, Levi Farbman, Aniyah Easter, Simon Taylor, Ava Taylor, Leo Gold and Esther Gold. She was predeceased by her husband, Leonard Ira Farbman, and her parents, Leon and Anita Steinberg. Contributions may be sent to the Paula Farbman Har Sinai Oheb Shalom Cemetery Fund, 7310 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.