Paula Feuer, of Silver Spring, died on Dec. 22. Beloved wife of the late Morris Feuer. Devoted mother of Freda Goldstein, Helen (Guy) Brunetto and Sheldon (Michele) Feuer. Loving Bubbie of Bridget Cross, Renae (Maxwell) Anderson and Jacob (fiancée, Meagan), Jared and Logan Feuer and Great-Bubbie of Tristan Cross, Avery LeRoy and Brooks Feuer. Contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice (montgomeryhospice.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.