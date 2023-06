May 23, May 23, Paula Marcus Neal, of Clarksburg, died at age 39. Beloved wife of Michael Neal; devoted and loving mother of Elijah Krellen, Maliya Marcus, Pearin Marcus, Shealyn Marcus and Elora Neal; and daughter of Barry and Sara Marcus. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Contributions may be made to Inheritance of Hope (inheritanceofhope.org/give/).

