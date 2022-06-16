Paula Risin Horowitz, of Rockville, died on June 3. She was 85. Beloved wife of the late Sidney Horowitz. Daughter of the late Julius and Rose Risin. Devoted mother of Jay (Lisa) Horowitz and Sara Horowitz. Cherished grandmother of Brett, Scott and Julia. An accountant, she worked for the firm Klein and Zeigler in New York City. She was regional youth commissioner, Seaboard Region United Synagogue Youth, Silver Spring; nursery school co-founder, Nevey Shalom Congregation, Bowie; chair of Bikur Holim Committee, Kol Shalom Synagogue, Rockville; founder and regional chair, Hazak/United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism; vice president, board member, Women’s League of Conservative Judaism-Torah Fund; Leadership Award from Kol Shalom Synagogue and The Jewish Theological Seminary; founder, Jewish Singles Computer Service, Seaboard Region, Silver Spring.

Contributions may be made to Seaboard Region USY (United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism–Youth Movement), Yad LaKashish or HIAS. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.