Pauline F. Strakowsky, age 102, of Freehold, NJ, passed away on Feb. 15. She was born December 1, 1921, in New York, NY. Pauline is survived by her daughters Gloria Feldman, Barbara Snyder and Lenore Strakowsky, and son-in-law Jeffrey Snyder. Pauline is also survived by her five grandchildren: Matthew Feldman (Rebecca), Benjamin Feldman, Jonathan Snyder, Rebecca Snyder Barker (Charles, Jr.) and Rachel Strakowsky, and two great-grandchildren, Lily and Jacob Feldman.

Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard H. Strakowsky. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pauline’s memory may be made to Hadassah (hadassah.org) or the Jewish National Fund (jnf.org). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bloomfieldcoopermanalapan.com for the Strakowsky family.