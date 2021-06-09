Pauline H. Cohn (‘Paula’)

Pauline H. Cohn, of Ft. Belvoir, passed away on May 30. Paula was born June 6, 1928, as the fourth child of Simon and Sadie Brimberg, in Brooklyn, N.Y. She attended Hunter College High School in New York and City College of New York where she received her bachelor of science degree. She received her master’s degree in guidance and counseling from Michigan State University. While attending college, she worked as a model. Following graduation, she became an elementary school teacher and retired as a real estate broker with Weichert Realty. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Col. Frank Cohn (Ret.); her daughter, Laura (Peter) Cohn Piscitelli, of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; grandchildren, Nicolas and Lauren Piscitelli; nieces, Barbara Kahn and Bonnie Freedman; and a cousin, Del Wilson. Contributions may be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum (ushmm.org).