Pauline Liss

Pauline “Polly” Liss was born Oct. 18, 1927, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the daughter of Louis and Rose Likoff Roush. She died peacefully on June 24 at Ashby Ponds in Ashburn, Virginia, as a result of complications from Parkinson’s disease. Polly devoted nearly 70 years to career education and STEM advocacy — founding the Arlington County Coalition for Career Education, chairing the Virginia State Career Education Advisory Committee for 25 years and developing Virginia’s STEM program, credited by Marquis Who’s Who with impacting more than 280,000 students. Whenever anyone asked how she was doing, even in her final days, she answered: “I’m cute and dandy.” On April 20, 1958, she married Merwin Edgar Liss. Merwin preceded her in death on Nov. 22, 2017. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Ritter of Falls Church and her children, Sarah Ritter and her husband Christian Schou and William Ritter; her son, David M. Liss and his partner Rebecca Procopio of Vienna; and her daughter, Leslie Packard and her husband William Packard of Reston. Contributions may be made to Feeding America or the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund.