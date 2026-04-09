Pearl Goldstein, of Potomac, Maryland, passed away peacefully on April 5, just six days before her 105th birthday. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Arthur Goldstein. She was the devoted mother of Jo-Anne (Nick) Fleischer. Beloved grandmother of Scott (Sarah) and Amy Fleischer and cherished great-grandmother of Noa and Elliot.

Pearl was born in Newark, New Jersey, and raised in Manhattan. She married Arthur Goldstein in New York city in 1945. They moved to the Washington, D.C., area and settled in Arlington, Virginia. She lived there for 40 years. Pearl had a keen sense of style and took pleasure in creative decorating. She enjoyed the theater, meeting with friends and writing poetry on greeting cards that she sent to family members. Pearl was truly a “free spirit.” She lived in her own apartment in Arlington and most recently in The Promenade in North Bethesda until she was 95. For the past 10 years, she had resided at Potomac Grace living facility, and even there, she was always “in charge.”

Memorial contributions can be made to B’nai Israel Congregation. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.