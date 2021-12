Perla Chad, of Silver Spring, passed away on Nov. 25. She was 94. Outstanding cook, especially Cuban food, and world-class homemaker. Beloved wife of 70 years to the late Seymour Chad; devoted mother of Linda (Michael) Ludwick, Steven (Janet) Chad and Norman (Toni) Chad; loving grandmother of Leo, Jennifer and Lisa; and cherished great-grandmother of Addie, Evan and Hadley. Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.