On Aug. 13, Perla Nunez, of Fairfax, passed away. Beloved wife of the late Giacomo Nunez; devoted mother of Anne Marie Nunez, Daniele Nunez, Albert Nunez and Jeanne Nunez (Daniel Glen); loving grandmother of Emmanuel, Jeremie, Elena, Ouriel and Michael. Contributions may be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum (ushmm.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel