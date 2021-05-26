Perry David Cohen, of Washington, passed away on May 9, at the age of 74. He was born May 27, 1946, the son of Rae Alice and Bernard Cohen. He graduated from Carnegie Mellon University in 1968 with a bachelor of arts degree and earned his doctoral degree in organizational behavior from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 1980.

Perry spent his career as a health care management consultant. When he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 1996, he changed his focus to Parkinson’s research and patient advocacy. He was able to combine his background in health care with his personal experience as a patient to become an international leader in the field. He found great fulfillment in being able to help the Parkinson’s Disease community, and in helping to humanize patients living with the illness.

He is survived by his wife, Rosalie; daughter, Shayna; son, Jonah; brother, Alan; and sister, Dayl. Donations may be made to the Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area.