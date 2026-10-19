Perry Saidman

On Oct. 15, Perry Jay Saidman of Washington, D.C. Devoted father of Lara Saidman Kaufmann (Ken), Aaron Saidman (Isabel) and Sasha Saidman Kowalski (Mike). Dear brother of Beth Saidman (David Brinkman) and the late Linda Saidman. Cherished grandfather of Zoe and Noah Kaufmann, Deegan and Estelle Kowalski and Stevie Saidman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, Innisfree Village or International Partners. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.